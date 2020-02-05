Kathy Louise May, age 65, passed away peacefully Friday, January 31, 2020, at Lakewoods Nursing Home in Muskegon. Kathy was born November 14, 1954, in Fruitport to Edith (Olthoff) and Thomas Schutter, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Ross Medical Education Center as a medical assistant, where she worked at a primary care center.
She has four siblings: Roger (Ginny) Schutter of Fruitport, David (Evie) Schutter of Grand Haven, Joanne (Amos III) Daniels of Muskegon and Jon Schutter of Fruitport. She has two sons, Henry Thomas (with Cari Christofferson) May, and Christopher Lawrence (Sara) May, who gave Kathy two granddaughters, Charlotte Louise May and Sophie Lillian May.
Family, friends and others whose lives Kathy touched are invited to her Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father David Gross officiating. Visitation and a time to remember, grieve and support one another will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Kathy may be given to the family. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
