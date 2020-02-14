Kenneth Hudson, 68, of Spring Lake died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at home.
Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Spring Lake.
Updated: February 14, 2020 @ 6:43 am
