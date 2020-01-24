Kim Renee Searle, age 59 of Grand Haven, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Butterworth Hospital. She was born August 9, 1960, in Zeeland, Michigan, to the late Del and Marjorie (Cheyne) Wiersma.
Kim married Benjamin Searle on December 27, 1986, in Spring Lake, Michigan. She graduated from Spring Lake High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University. Kim worked at JR Automation for several years in the sales department. She was a University of Michigan fan who loved doing anything outdoors. Kim enjoyed hiking, biking and going on family vacations. She loved ice cream and had an eye for photography, which she enjoyed doing in her spare time.
Kim will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 33 years, Benjamin; their son, Korey Searle (Anna Gray); sister, Kathy Lampen; brothers: Kip, Kirk (Janet), Kevin and Kent (Joan) Wiersma; step-sisters: Cherie (Dan) Clark, Shelly (Wade) Slater and Marti Wiersma; sisters-in-law, Lynne (Dale) Dougherty and Laura (Steve) Myres; brother-in-law, Dan (Betty) Searle; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Nancy Wiersma; and step-brother, John Wiersma.
A Private Family Service will be held. Friends may meet the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Korey Searle Education Fund, c/o Fifth-Third Bank, or the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for Kim’s family.
