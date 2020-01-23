Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 23, 2020 @ 7:04 am
Singer/songwriter to perform at Tri-Cities Historical Museum
FRIDAY, January 24
The Tri-Cities Historical Museum became a classroom for students this week.
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A Grand Haven man was sent to the hospital after he was struck by a car w…
An interesting thread on a social media post caught my attention the other night. The origin…
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Grand Haven wrestling won their match Wednesday night in dominant fashion…
Kimberly R. Searle, 59, of Grand Haven died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Arrangements will be announced by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
