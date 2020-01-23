Kristen Lee Miner, age 62 of Port Orchard, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, in her Washington home. She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on December 28, 1957, to Chester and Vivienne (Schreiber) Boersema, one of five children.
Kristen grew up in Grand Haven, spending her early days soaking up the sun at the beach. She enjoyed being active and outdoors. After graduating from Grand Haven High School, she attended Grand Valley State University, where she obtained an associate’s degree in criminal justice. Kris traveled and lived in several states, including Alaska, where she gave birth to her first daughter, Emily. Shortly after she returned to Michigan and had her second daughter, Rachel.
Kristen loved and cherished being a mother and devoted all of her free time to creating memories with her daughters. She had a passion for carving and loved to work with multimedia platforms to create beautiful pieces. Some favored memories include summer trips to Silver Lake topped off with a cherry strudel. Throughout her lifetime, Kristen remained unwavering in her faith, no matter life’s circumstances. Her favorite prayer was “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
She is survived by her daughters, Emily (Henry) Wasser of Lakebay, Washington, and Rachel Miner of Eagle River, Alaska; one grandchild, Caroline Wasser; brothers, Dale (Lynne) Boersema of Traverse City and David Boersema of Spring Lake; and sister, Anita Anderson; as well as seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Vivienne Boersema; and brother, Michael Boersema.
Per the family’s wishes, there will be no service at this time.
