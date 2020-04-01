Larry E. Sprite, age 82, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born April 2, 1937, to Edward and Marian (Dalman) Sprite in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He dedicated many years working as a salesman for various companies, but since 1981, he has been with P&D Sales Co. in Spring Lake, Michigan. On June 30, 1970, he married the love of his life, JoAnn Bucz, in Wheaton, Illinois. Together they cherished almost 50 years of marriage full of love and laughter.
Larry had a love for being on the water and a passion for sailing all over Lake Michigan. He was a man who was liked by many and will truly be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Sprite; six children: Lori (Buck Strang) Brown, Cathy (Orv) Sankey, Scott (Denise) Zimmerman, Julie (Mark) DeBolt, Natalie (Dave) Hector and Andrew Sprite; and numerous grand- and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ernie Sprite; and sister, Bonnie Bos.
Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak concerning social distancing, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Memorial contributions in Larry’s honor can be made direct to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Share memories with the family online at www.sytsemafh.com.
