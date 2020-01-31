Larry R. Strickland, age 69 of Grand Haven, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at home. He was born December 12, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Frank Fitzsimmons and Doris Villinave.
Larry graduated from high school in Boystown, Nebraska, and then married Sheila Velasquez on November 30, 1974, in Chicago. Larry was owner/operator of Brouwer Brothers Steamatic for 30 years. He and Sheila were members of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Parish, where Larry was active in the men’s group at the church, and was a participant in the Cursillo Movement. Prior to moving to the area, he was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church in Illinois, where he was active in their men’s group. He enjoyed spending any time he could on the water fishing or boating. Larry also enjoyed traveling, especially out to the East Coast. His favorite pastime was baseball, which led him to coaching kids’ baseball games. Larry will be remembered and missed by many.
Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sheila; daughter, Shay (J.J.) Andre of Grand Haven; three sons: Scott Strickland of Grand Haven, Kristopher Strickland (Francine Marciniak) of Chicago, and Airforce SR Airman E-4, John Strickland, stationed in Texas; grandchildren: Taylor, Hailey, Ayden, Fynn and Maleigha; sisters-in-law, Cathy Richards and Sandra Busch; brother-in-law, Glenn (Kimberly) Velasquez; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jack Strickland.
The Memorial Service for Larry will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with rosary reading at 7:30 p.m. by Deacon Lance Walters. There will also be a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Please visit www.klaassenfuneral home.com to sign Larry’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.