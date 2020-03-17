Laurel J. Trim (Hallesy), 94, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Heartwood Lodge Hospice. She was born September 6, 1925, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Thomas and Laura (Horton) Hallesy, and was the youngest of nine siblings. She married James A. Trim and had five children.
She attended Loyola University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree as a registered nurse. She worked for a number of years as a nurse before leaving to become a teacher for Grand Haven Area Public Schools, where she taught the nurses aide training program. Laurel was an avid volunteer, spending her time with Hospice, the Tri-Cities Historical Society and NOCH. When she wasn’t volunteering, you could find her golfing or spending her time in Florida at her second home. Laurel was a founding member of St. Antonio Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, Florida, and a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grand Haven.
Laurel is survived by her daughters, Mary Susan (Larry) Dobson and Dana (Al) Gioia, both of Grand Haven; son, James A. (Linnay) Trim Jr., also of Grand Haven; as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, James; and two sons, Michael J. Trim and Charles T. Trim.
A private service will be held for family; interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
