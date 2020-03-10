Leona May (Riemersma) Whitwam, age 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 6, 2020, after a life of faithful service to Him. Born May 3, 1921, she was raised in Middleville, Michigan, where she met and married Charles P. Whitwam, who has preceded her in death.
Leona was a longtime resident of Spring Lake, Michigan, and a faithful member of the Spring Lake First Baptist Church since 1944. For her last years, she resided at Liberty Woods Retirement Co-op in Spring Lake and Robbinswood Assisted Living Community in Grand Haven.
Leona is remembered by her four sons: Neil P. Whitwam of Lake Mary, Florida, James E. (Alice) Whitwam of Muskegon, Michigan, Ronald L. (Karen) Whitwam of Caledonia, Michigan, and Jack L. Whitwam of Clarksville, Tenn. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather to share memories at a later date.
Arrangements by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456 (www.sytsemafh.com).
