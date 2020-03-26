Louise DenBraber, age 97, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge. Louise was born February 13, 1923, to Carl and Opal (Moore) Harshberger in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Louise married Jack DenBraber on July 12, 1951. He passed away December 7, 2013.
She was known to her family, friends and neighbors for her strong faith, her generous spirit, and her kind and compassionate heart. Louise was a member of United Methodist Church of the Dunes, where she was involved in many church activities. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and reading. They enjoyed traveling including spending many winters in Florida after retirement. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Louise will be lovingly remembered by her daughters: Cathy (Randy) Slings of Canyon Lake, Texas, Debra (Tom) Staffeld of Hobart, Indiana, and Annette (Ken) Allen of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Julie (Nate) Samuelson, Chad (Mindy) Slings, Susan Staffeld, Katie (David) Downend and Tim (Courtney) Staffeld; great-grandchildren: Ashley, Henry, James Slings, Jackson, Harvey Staffeld, Carter Downend; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by infant son James Carl DenBraber.
A private family funeral service for Louise will be Monday, March 30, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Lou Grettenberger officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Grandville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of the Dunes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of the Dunes.
