Lucille Parcheta passed away peacefully on March 24 with her husband, Frank, by her side in their apartment at America House of Spring Lake.
She was born November 16, 1923, in Robinson Township, Ottawa County, Michigan, to Cort and Nettie Pelton, who lived on a farm on North Cedar Drive. She attended Clark School in Robinson until the eighth grade and then took a job with Kinkema Funeral Home in Grand Haven, which enabled her to attend Grand Haven High School.
Lucille married Frank Parcheta of Robinson Township in 1940 in Grand Haven. They lived across from Felix Pytlinski’s store on Stern’s Bayou for a few years until Frank returned from the Navy in 1945. They built a house on Green Street and moved in with three children. Lucille was active in the community even after another two children arrived. She taught 4-H sewing for 20 years, was a Cub Scout den mother, a PTA secretary, and a member of the Home Extension Club for 25 years. She enjoyed playing golf, bowling, dancing, pinochle and traveling with Frank in their camper.
Lucille’s sister, Helen Eberhardt (Walter), as well as her brothers: Cort (Dorothy), Archie (Celia), John (Nelma) and Jim (Ann), all predeceased her. She leaves her husband, Frank Parcheta, after 79 years of marriage; and her children: Sharon DeWreede (Robert), Douglas Parcheta (Sandra), Terry Parcheta (Susan), Susan Novak (Bill) and Sally Parks Jr. (Paul). She is survived by her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Lucille’s children will remember her as a devoted mother and wife, a devourer of puzzles (crossword and jigsaw), and as being excited when she found a new addition to her collection of egg cups. Having lived through the 1930s, she retained her frugal nature, attested by her long-time use of the old-fashioned wringer washer. She made countless bed quilts as well as lap quilts for a women’s transition house up until her 90s; and in her young married life, used her pedal sewing machine to make the children and her mother clothes. She loved reading, was a long-time fan of the Tigers baseball team and had a curiosity about the world around her that continued throughout her life. Everyone will miss her immensely.
Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak concerning social distancing, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make an expression of sympathy, please consider donations to Hospice of North Ottawa Community, American House Assisted Living, or Habitat for Humanity.
Services are entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
