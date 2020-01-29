Lynn Albert Fechner, age 77, passed away peacefully at home following a long illness on January 20, 2020. Lynn was born April 7, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois.
After the death of his father in 1955, Lynn and his mother Louise moved to Spring Lake, Michigan. He graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1960. Lynn went to work right after graduating at Challenge Porcelain until they closed their doors. He then went to work at Bastian Blessing’s, and then moved on to Shape Corporation, where he retired in 2008. On October 1, 1966, he married Arlene O’Neil. Lynn helped raise four children, two stepdaughters and two sons.
During Lynn’s early 20s, he won many trophies drag racing. He was on a bowling team for many years and even loved watching football and basketball on television or at the high school. Lynn was an active member at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Spring Lake. He sang in the church choir up until he became ill.
Lynn is survived by his wife of 53 years, Arlene; stepdaughters, Debbie (John) Chapman of Atascodero, California, and Tammy (Steve) Hefley of Madera, California; sons, Chris Fechner (ex-wife Linda) of Spring Lake, Michigan, and Brian (Ulrika) Fechner of Sweden; 13 grandchildren: Jennifer, Michael, Tiffany, Crystal, Cheyenne, Charmayne, Candice, Cody, Logan, Ashley, Ryan, Alex and Emil; and six great-grandchildren: Mikey, Tommy, Caleb, Austin, Mylee and Annabelle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Louise Fechner; and great-grandson, Mathew.
A Celebration of Life will be officiated by Pastor Dave Davis at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, in Spring Lake, Michigan, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 3 p.m., with a reception following.
The family would like to thank Hospice of North Ottawa Community for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to go to Hospice of North Ottawa Community, 1061 S. Beacon Blvd. No. 200, Grand Haven, MI 49417.
