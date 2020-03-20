Marcia Slot Sleeman passed away March 16 at home in Kalamazoo. Her father, Ted Slot, was killed in World War II when Marcia was 3 and her sisters were 1 and 2, leaving her mother Charlotte Velders Slot widowed.
Marcia was born with several disabilities and worked very hard her whole life, graduating GHHS in 1959 and RBI in 1961. Marcia was a kind, caring, generous and thoughtful woman. She carefully selected hundreds of cards for family and friends. Each card always contained a note and often a few dollars, more than she could truly afford. For this thoughtfulness, she will be remembered by sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, as well as friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Robert Wierenger; and two husbands, Ed Blank and Tom Sleeman, both of Kalamazoo. She will be missed by her sisters and brothers-in-law: Betty (Jim) Korbecki, Janice (Dan) Ernst and Mary Wierenger Warbasse; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Charitable contributions can be made to Senior Services Center of Kalamazoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.