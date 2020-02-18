Marion L. Johnson, age 96, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born February 9, 1924, in Milwaukee, to Gertmann and Emma (Ferch) Woltmann; and married Frank A. Johnson on October 17, 1958, in Spring Lake. He preceded her in death on February 19, 1998.
Marion worked as the secretary for Johnson and Son’s Lumber, and was a volunteer at Shorehaven Nursing Home and International Aid. She was a member of Grand Haven Church of The Nazarene. Marion loved sewing.
She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Dan (Kathy) Johnson of Muskegon and Duane Johnson of Spring Lake; six grandchildren: Tricia, Abby, Leigh, Hannah, Jennifer and James; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Bernice Trappler of Milwaukee; brother, Richard (Betty) Woltmann of Milwaukee; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Donald; son, Dale; and her sister, Arlene; and two brothers, Arvin and Richard Woltmann.
A funeral for Marion will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, with Pastor Ron Heiler officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Spring Lake Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Grand Haven Church of The Nazarene are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.