Mark Sage Bottje, age 67, of Freesoil, Michigan died Friday, September 4, 2020, at the McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.
He was born on October 16, 1952, in Grand Haven, Michigan and was the son of the late Paul and Doris (Sage) Bottje. He was a graduate of Mason County Central Schools with the class of 1970. Mark married Sylvia A. Marbeiter on June 17, 1972 at the Manistee Assembly of God Church. For the past thirty years Mark was self-employed as a truck driver until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed hunting and especially going fishing during his lifetime. He was a standing member of the CDL Ministries for several years and also attended the Scottville Wesleyan Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia A. Bottje and his daughter, April Bottje, both of Freesoil; his brother and sister in-law, Doug and Diane Bottje of Grand Haven. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.
He was also preceded in death by his brother Donald Bottje.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Scottville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Roger Warmuskerken officiating. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the service, also at the church. Burial took place at the Grant Township Cemetery in Freesoil.
The Herbert Funeral Homeof Manistee is in charge of funeral services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.