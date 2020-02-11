Marlene Sue Bushaw, age 72 of Spring Lake, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at a local care facility. She was born March 2, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Wayne and Florence Louise (Kleinhans) Preston.
Marlene was a member of Lakeshore Baptist Church in Grand Haven and former long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She loved art, writing and attending music events. Marlene will be lovingly remembered and missed by her two sons, Steve Bushaw of Maryland and Jeff Bushaw of California.
A private family service was held. Interment is at Restlawn Cemetery in Holland, Michigan. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com to sign Marlene’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.