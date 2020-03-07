Mrs. Marlene Sue Marshall, age 66, of Grand Haven went to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She was born in Muskegon, Michigan, on March 23, 1953, to Frank and Alma (Ebright) Povilaitis; and married Jimmy Marshall on July 22, 1972. Mrs. Marshall worked for over 15 years as a central service tech at North Ottawa Community Hospital. Marlene enjoyed crafts, cross stitch, baking and reading.
Survivors: husband, Jimmy Marshall; son, David (Lynsey) Marshall; grandchildren: Jason, Pierce, Tyler; sisters-in-law: Vicki Marshall, Barbara (Warren) VanNuil, Sylvia Russ; brother-in-law, Ron Harris; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Tammy Edelman and Sharon Harris; and brothers, Harlon Robert Sheets and Jerry Marshall.
Service: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Lighthouse Christian Ministries, with Pastor Steve Turrell officiating. Interment in Robinson Township Cemetery.
Visitation: Monday, March 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clock Funeral Home-Muskegon.
Memorials: Milan’s Miracle Fund.org. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home, Muskegon.
