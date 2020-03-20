Marvin Kenneth Satter, age 100 of Grand Haven, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at a local care facility. He was born November 4, 1919, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Engelbert and Jennie (Wildrom) Satter.
Marv married Esther DeWind on December 31, 1939, and she preceded him in death on December 15, 1996. He then married Ann Damhoff on September 6, 1997, in Grand Haven, Michigan.
Upon graduation from high school, Marv proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946, during World War II. He was a first aid instructor and owner of Lehman’s Barber Shop in downtown Grand Haven in the 1950s. After selling the barber shop, Marv worked as a maintenance engineer at Grand Haven High School in the early 1960s. He then joined the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, where he served until moving to Florida in 1972 to take care of his parents. He and Esther returned to Grand Haven in 1992.
Marv attended Trinity Reformed Church and Second Reformed Church for many years, and was a member of the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 for 70 years, and the Grand Haven Elks Lodge. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed bowling and traveling. Marv traveled to the Netherlands five times, and spent 23 years in Florida in the 1970s and 1980s. He enjoyed volunteering and liked anything to do with computers.
Marv will be remembered by his wife of 22 years, Ann; three daughters: Betty Mae Syers of Arizona, Mary Jane Warber of Bradenton, Florida, and Marva Jean Shears of White Cloud, Michigan; two step-daughters, Henni Campbell and Shirley Schuman, both of Grand Haven; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law: Marie Brondsema and Froukje (Jacob) Watsing of the Netherlands, and Dena (Ted) Spyk of Brockville, Ontario, Canada. Marv was preceded in death by his first wife, Esther; sons-in-law: Richard Shears, David Warber, Raymond Syers, Bruce Campbell and Scott Shuman; brother-in-law, Gale DeWind; and step-grandson, Christopher Shuman.
Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Memorial Service will be held and announced at a later date. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Marv’s online guestbook.
