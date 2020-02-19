Mary Catherine Turczyn, age 82 of Grand Haven, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Robbinswood Assisted Living Center. She was born March 31, 1937, to Carl and Marguerite (McIsaac) Miney in Detroit, Michigan.
Mary married the love of her life, Gerald Turczyn, on May 27, 1961, in Detroit. He preceded her in death on August 22, 2010.
Mary graduated from Holy Redeemer High School in 1955. She was devoted in her Catholic faith and was a member of St. Patrick’s/St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish, where she was active with St. Patrick’s walkers group and book club.
Mary never met anyone she did not like or didn’t want to talk with, and she brought great joy and laughter to every day. Even when Mary had difficulty communicating, she was happy to see everyone. She loved to watch Notre Dame football, and Detroit Lions and Tigers games. Mary always said the most important meal of the day is breakfast.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Elaine (Mike) Stachowiak of Grass Lake, Michigan, and Patty (Jim) MacDonald of Grand Haven; nine grandchildren: Andrea, Brian, Brad Stachowiak (fiancée Annie Warbritton), Mary (Tyler) Sherman, Emma, Ian and Claire MacDonald; sister, Barb (Jack) Bordeau; brother, Richard Miney (Mary Ellen Holt); and in-laws: Eileen Turczyn, Shirley Kopcak, James Turczyn and Tom (Jane) Turczyn. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews; close friends: Leona, Mary, Jan and Eli; and special neighbors: Ryan, Lisa, Summer and Sammy. A special word of thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at Robbinswood who truly made it her new home and took loving care of her until the end.
The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at St Patrick’s/St. Anthony’s Parish with Father Charles Swartz officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, with a Rosary reading at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Humane Society or Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Mary’s online guestbook.
