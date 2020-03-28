Mary Louise Stiles (Tyson Boersma) died of natural causes on March 20, 2020, in Grand Haven, Michigan, at the age of 93. The daughter of Merton Stiles and Winifred Cassell Stiles, Mary was born at Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids, Michigan, on January 30, 1927. She was the youngest of eight children, all of whom she preceded in death: Florence, Webster, Helen (Donker), Winifred (Gauthier), Merton, Elizabeth (Rothwell) and William.
Mary graduated from South High School and attended Davenport and Grand Rapids junior colleges. After the birth of her fourth daughter, she returned to college in the 1970s, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. degree in environmental science from Aquinas College. Mary’s early work life included writing for the newspaper in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, serving as the head of personnel at Steketee’s downtown Grand Rapids department store, and editing the Steketee’s newsletter. She retired from Mich Con (now DTE), having worked in the Energy Conservation Department.
Mary survived a rare form of melanoma cancer that affected her right eye and surrounding tissue. She was considered by doctors to be a medical miracle. Mary was known for her wit, intelligence, beauty, artistic and personal style, and great personal strength, having raised four daughters largely on her own.
Mary is survived by her four daughters: Janet Stiles Tyson (John Fulton; grandsons John and Conner) of Spring Lake; Carol Tyson Ward of Grand Rapids (granddaughter Diva); Ellen Tyson Chiboucas of Irvine, California (James; grandsons Christopher, Michael and Steven); and Kim MaryAlice (Boersma) Crozier of Spring Lake (Bob Kleinheksel).
A gathering to celebrate Mary’s life and legacy will be planned for a future date. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Mary’s online guestbook.
