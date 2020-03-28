Matsue Theresa Dime passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside at St. Mary’s Hospital in San Francisco on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was 82.
Matsue was born March 15, 1937, in Kyoto, Japan, to Tsunao and Yukiko Takayama. She was a 1955 graduate from an all-girls private high school, St. Agnes High School in Kyoto, where she played competitive tennis and was a pianist.
She met her loving husband, William, of 59 years in Tokyo, where he was stationed with the United States Air Force. They married on May 18, 1961. Matsue and Bill made their home in Fairfield since 1970, where together they enjoyed traveling, classic cars, and made many special memories with family and friends.
Matsue was happiest spending holidays and special events with her family.
Matsue is survived by her husband, William J. Dime; her children, Lou Ann (John) Fischer and Mark (Judi) Dime; four grandchildren: Zachary, Alyssa, Jacquelyn and William; and great-grandson Camden. Matsue was preceded in death by her two brothers, Hiroki and Sojiro; and her brother-in-law, Robert Louis Dime.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Matsue’s remarkable life.
Sierra View Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Carmichael, California, is handling the arrangements.
