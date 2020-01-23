Mildred Artibee, age 94 of Grand Haven, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Robbinswood Assisted Living. She was born November 22, 1925, in Flint, Michigan, to the late Carl and Natalie Fritzler.
Mildred married Kenneth Lyle Artibee on November 10, 1946, and he preceded her in death on May 11, 1998, after 51 years of marriage. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her six surviving children and their spouses, 13 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her seven siblings.
Private family services will be held in Cheboygan, Michigan, at a later date.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Robbinswood Assisted Living and the Life Circles Program for their compassion and caring for Millie. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Mildred’s online guestbook.
