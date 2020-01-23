Mildred “Millie” Jane DeBroux (nee Boomgaard) passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on January 12, 2020. She was born September 16, 1922, in Spring Lake, Michigan, to James John Boomgaard and Mildred Catherine Smith, the second of nine children. On that Tuesday, the world immediately became a friendlier, more loving place. As the oldest girl, she played the role of both sister and Mom to her siblings, and always claimed a special place in their hearts.
She remained in Spring Lake, “Where Nature Smiles for Seven Miles,” through grade school and high school, and had many stories about her rambunctious brothers. After high school, she married James Rodney Hale, traveling by train with her father to Iowa, where he was stationed before heading to World War II. Rod was a second lieutenant in the Army Air Corps and served as a bombardier on a B-17 Flying Fortress. His plane was damaged by flak over Frankfurt and exploded over the North Sea. He was declared dead a year after he was lost. Tragedy though this was, it provided Mildred with the resources necessary to move to Milwaukee and obtain her degree in dental hygiene from Marquette University.
She met Robert “Bob” John DeBroux on a blind date and was married to him on November 24, 1951, at the Gesu Church on the Marquette University campus. Because of her experience at Marquette, she always held a special place in her heart for the Jesuit order, and her sons eventually attended Marquette High School at her urging.
She and Bob began their family with Richard (1952) and then Robert (1954). Hardship ensued with hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN). Subsequent pregnancies where problematic, and the next two babies she delivered in 1956 (unnamed) and 1957 (Mark) did not survive. Millie took a hiatus from her dental hygiene practice to raise their family. As her boys grew, she returned to part-time dental hygiene. In addition, she returned to Marquette University to pursue teaching in the dental school. As the family grew up, they spent time vacationing “up north” and visiting relatives both in Spring Lake and Wausau, and, once the boys were on their own, traveling by car through the states and by plane to California and Hawaii. Shortly after Bob retired, he contracted lymphoma. He was treated twice, and ultimately passed away on September 23, 1991. He had the joy of being able to spend time with his two grandchildren, Ariel and Taylor, prior to his death. Great-grandma Millie also had the joy of being with her great-granddaughter Maddie (Ariel), who affectionately named her “Tiny Grandma.”
She was devoted to the Catholic Church and volunteered at the Merrick Center, Christ Child Society, and worked in their resale shop. She was a seamstress, enjoyed knitting and watercolor, and bowled and golfed into her 80s.
Millie and Bob both came from large families and their lives were blessed with many exceptional relatives, especially sharing holidays together. Richard and Bob grew up with no relatives in Milwaukee, but had bases of tremendous love and support in these two towns with their countless aunts, uncles and cousins.
After Bob’s death, Millie remained in the home where she raised her family. She moved into her apartment in Brookfield in 2008, where she lived until Easter Sunday in 2014 when she fell and broke her hip. From the hospital, she transferred to Milwaukee Catholic Home, surviving many setbacks in her recovery. There she made many new friends, and especially her aide Georgia and the Chaplin “Jen.” She was loved by all who came to know her.
She was preceded in death by brothers Jim, Phil, Bob, Peter and Joe; and her sister Helen. She is survived by her sister Cathy Newell and her brother Bill Boomgaard (Sharon). She is also survived by her two sons, Richard DeBroux (Patti) and Bob DeBroux (Holly); grandchildren, Ariel Larson (Garrett) and Taylor DeBroux; and her great-granddaughter, Madeline Larson; along with too many nieces and nephews to name.
But that is not the whole story of Millie. Her life can be summed up best by the example she set for others. She was full of love and grace, and as she left it behind wherever she went, it grew within her. From her family to her friends to her acquaintances, stories have been told about how she touched people, and made them better by that simple act. She never had a negative comment about others, and a trail of love followed her through life. To her family she was the embodiment of unconditional love. To her friends she was an inspiration as to how to live. She is now leaving them behind, and joining those that went before her. While her physical presence will be deeply missed, her soul will stay with us forever.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Millie’s life will be held Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Savage Street, Spring Lake, MI 49456. Visitation and gathering of friends will commence Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. A luncheon will follow the Mass.
Schramka Funeral Home in Brookfield, Wisconsin (262-432-8100), is serving the family (www.schramka funeralhome.com).
