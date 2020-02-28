Nancy Claire Keech, age 78 of Spring Lake, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. She was born December 23, 1941, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Clarence and Leone (Stouten) Van Neuren.
Nancy married Leo Russell Keech on May 12, 1973, in Grand Rapids. He preceded her in death on August 22, 2009.
Nancy graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School, Class of 1959, and attended Elkhart University. She worked for the Grand Rapids Press for nearly 25 years until retiring in 2001. She started out as secretary to the editor, and ended her full and rewarding Press career as a state district sales manager in the circulation department. Nancy moved to the Tri-Cities area in 2010 to be closer to her family, and was a member of Second Christian Reformed Church of Grand Haven and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Music brought Nancy great joy. She loved playing piano and singing in the church choir. Nancy and Leo enjoyed entertaining, hosting family and friends often. In her private time, she was a voracious reader, loved watching classic movies and cartoons, enjoyed challenging crossword puzzles, and kept up with the lives of her cherished grandchildren over email.
Nancy is lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter, Liz (Ray) Bracken of Grand Haven; sons, Craig (Linda) Keech of Hudson, Wisconsin, and Christopher Keech (John Hartline) of Chicago, Illinois; and grandchildren: Taylor (Travis) Seibel, Madison Bracken, and Van, Claire and Norah Keech.
The Celebration of Life for Nancy will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Second Christian Reformed Church in Grand Haven. Family will welcome guests at the church starting at noon, followed by a Memorial Service with Pastor Laura de Jong. The Celebration will continue following the service at a nearby location to be announced. Nancy has been laid to rest at Rosedale Memorial Park in Grand Rapids next to her husband and parents. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Hospice of West Michigan. Please visit www. klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Nancy’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.