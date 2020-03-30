Patricia Snoek, age 80, of Robinson Township passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at a local care facility. She was born February 10, 1940, in Lansing, Michigan, daughter to Earl and Ina Miller. On September 21, 1974, she married John Snoek in Grand Haven.
Pat was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church and retired from Meijer after 30 years of employment. She enjoyed her flowers and spending time in her gardens, bowling, taking family trips, camping, and traveling.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John; two daughters, Melody (Randy) Holcomb and Teresa Lentine; three sons: John (Patty) Snoek, Joe Snoek and Robert Snoek; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandcwhildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Cathey Moulton and Marilyn (Bill) Updyke; and sisters-in-law, Sandy Carter and Nancy Lyndon. She was preceded in death by her son, Leo Frayer; daughter, Jody Williams; brothers, Chuck Carter and Robert Lyndon; sister and brother-in-law, Ida May (Ray) Savicke; and brother-in-law, Leon Moulton.
Due to COVID-19, the Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s-St. Anthony’s Parish and announced at a later date. Interment will be at Robinson Township Cemetery. Please visit www.klaassenfuneral home.com to sign Pat’s online guestbook.
