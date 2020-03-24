Pauline R. Przysucha, 94, of Venice, Florida (formerly of Grand Haven), died March 18, 2020, after a brief illness.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2011, and they were married for 65 years. Survivors include a sister, Betty Nichols of Louisville, Kentucky; sons: John (Martha) of Emerald Isle, N.C., Jerrold (Judy) of Venice, Florida, and Jeffrey (Karen) of Mount Dora, Florida; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the TideWell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293. Services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice at a later date.
