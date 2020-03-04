Richard Leon Casterline, age 78, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Muskegon. He was born August 6, 1941, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Russell and Annette (Julian) Casterline; and married Cheryl Maitner on December 22, 2003.
Richard grew up in Ann Arbor and attended St. Francis of Assisi, graduated from Ann Arbor High School, and then Eastern Michigan University. He founded Rectron Inc. in Chelsea, Michigan, and served as president, until his retirement to the Spring Lake area. Dick’s infectious laugh will be missed by all his friends and family. He was a proficient Texas hold’em player, winning many amateur tournaments. Dick loved outdoor activities, hunting, fishing, golf, boating, biking and nature walks with his beloved dog Brooke. He treasured spending winters at his home in Venice, Florida, and was an avid stock market enthusiast.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Cheryl Casterline; daughter, Christine (Andy) Moore; two grandchildren, Alexa and Michael Moore; two step-children, Dawn Johnson and Ryan (Ginele) Johnson; and three step-grandchildren: Riley, Conner and Marley. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, with the Rev. Joel Hoyer officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. His family would like to thank St. Mary’s Mercy for their remarkable care, especially Lacks fourth floor, ICU and Emergency. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation in Grand Rapids. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
