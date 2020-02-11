Rita Ann Wilkerson, age 73 of Grand Haven, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at a local care facility. She was born February 1, 1947, in Holland, Michigan, to the late Leo and Johanna (Lubbers) Inderbitzen.
Rita attended Holland High School and lived in Texas for a short time before moving back to West Michigan, where she lived most of her life. She worked in health care and retail most of her working life, and in her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball and anything outdoors. Rita was most known for her love of music and the wonderful, caring heart she had for others.
Rita is lovingly remembered by her son, Peter (Jan) Malek of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Rena, Evan and Eli Malek; sisters, Linda Adams of Kentwood and Lisa Ryzenga of Holland; brother, Forrest (Beverly) Inderbitzen of Holland; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Visitation will take place Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home in Grand Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Lakeshore Assisted Living (16331 Robbins Road, Grand Haven, MI 49417). Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Rita’s online guestbook.
