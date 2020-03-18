Rodney L. Bice, age 87 of Spring Lake, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Poppen Hospice Residence. He was born March 10, 1933, in Ludington, Michigan, to the late Harry and Margaret (Pehrson) Bice. He married Madeleine Fendt-Tilton on September 20, 1984, in Fennville, Michigan.
Rodney graduated from Muskegon High School and then attended the University of Michigan. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, during the Korean Conflict. Rodney was a resident of the Tri-Cities area for 45 years, previously living in Flushing, Michigan. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church, was owner of Engineering Supply and Imaging, and previously worked in sales. Rodney was an avid golfer who enjoyed boating and traveling. He was a member of the Spring Lake Country Club and proud member of the American Legion. He will be remembered by many.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Madeleine; daughter, Jennifer Bice of Clare, Michigan; sons, Daniel Bice of Clay, Michigan, and Steven Bice of Chicago, Illinois; stepsons: Thomas (Pam) Tilton of Spring Lake, Kevin Tilton (Sandy Bock) of Batavia, Illinois, and Matthew (Denise) Tilton of Spring Lake; seven grandchildren: Tiffany, Christopher, Stephania, Aaron, Sophia, Eva and Rachel; brother, Thomas Bice; brother-in-law, Joseph Fendt; and sisters-in-law, Eileen Westerhoff-Young and Pat Fendt. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Bice.
Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, a private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father David Gross officiating. Full military honors will be performed by the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Friends may meet the family on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Interment will be at Spring Lake Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s School Tuition Fund, Food for the Poor, or Smile Train. Please visit www.klaassenfuneral home.com to sign Rodney’s online guestbook.
