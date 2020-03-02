Roger Allen VanderPol, age 81 of Grand Haven, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Robbinswood Assisted Living Community. He was born January 3, 1939, in Kankakee, Illinois, to the late Ralph and Josie (Mieras) VanderPol.
Roger’s formative years were spent in Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Ontario, Canada. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and the Presbyterian churches in Canada, and more recently Berwyn Presbyterian Church in Maryland. After graduating from high school, Roger graduated from Central College in Pella, Iowa, in 1962. He moved to Maryland to work for the Department of Agriculture, retiring after 37 years. Roger moved to Michigan in 2016 and was a member of Ferrysburg Community Church. He will be missed by many who knew him.
Roger is survived by his two sisters, Joan (Tom) Craig of Spring Lake, Michigan, and Geraldine Wagoner of Pompton Plains, N.J.; nephews: Joel Wagoner, Patrick, Andrew and Matthew Craig; and niece, Stephanie Wagoner Kloiber.
A Graveside Service will take place in Oak Wood Cemetery in Pella, Iowa. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com to sign Roger’s online guestbook.
