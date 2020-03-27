Roger W. Bulson, age 64, went to heaven on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, following a courageous battle with illness. He has been a champion since undergoing a stem cell transplant in 2009.
Roger was born February 14, 1956, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Leonard and Ruth (Curtis) Bulson, and was a lifelong resident of the area. On April 22, 1989, he married Pamela Kay Olsen in Ferrysburg, and she survives him.
Roger worked for more than 30 years as a body repairman for Rademaker Auto Repair and had to hang up his tools in 2009. Roger was quite the family man and enjoyed the many family vacations to Florida. Roger loved to work with his hands, especially on cars and doing yard work. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Pam Bulson; three children: Neil Bulson, Dana (Ben) Kollewehr and Melissa Olsen; four grandchildren: Calub Olsen, Zoey Nedry, Gracee Olsen and Elliee Claycomb; his special feline, Forest; his mother, Ruth Westfahl; two brothers, David (Lynn) Bulson and Leonard Bulson; two sisters, Connie Bulson and Cathy Schutte; his mother-in-law, Jean Olsen; and his brother-in-law, Tim Olsen. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Bulson; and his father-in-law, John Olsen.
Due to the current restrictions caused by COVID-19 concerning social distancing, a Celebration of Life for Roger will be scheduled at a later date. For those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to University of Michigan Bone Marrow Transplant Program through the Rogel Cancer Center (www.rogelcancercenter.org).
Arrangements handled by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Sign the guestbook online at www.sytsemafh.com.
