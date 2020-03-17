Ronald Keith Davis, age 83 of Grand Haven, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at a local care facility. He was born April 27, 1936, in Lansing, Michigan, to the late Carol and Avis (Stuart) Davis. Ron married Janet Aleshire on August 27, 1960, in Lansing, Michigan.
Ron graduated from Mason High School, and then went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University. He served in the Army Reserves from 1962-1968. He worked for Rycenga Homes, Patron Construction and Schroeder Bros. After his retirement from construction work, Ron became a commercial real estate agent with Prudential Clyde Hendrick Berkshire Hathaway. Ron was a long-time member of Spring Lake Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and trustee, as well as serving on several boards. He served on the city of Grand Haven advisory boards and commissions, and loved golfing, camping, reading and spending time at his fifth-wheel near Traverse City.
Ron will be remembered and missed by his wife of 59 years, Janet; two sons, Scott (Nadene) Davis of Holland and Steve (Theresa) Davis of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Sydney, Tatum, Brogan, Fin and Beckett Davis; two brothers, Gary (Norma) Davis and Leon (Sue) Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
The Memorial Service for Ron will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Spring Lake with pastors Doug Bytwerk, Connor McMakin, and Ron’s son Scott Davis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Spring Lake for their missions. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Ronald’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.