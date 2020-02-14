Russell J. DeYoung, age 90, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at home.
He was born May 31, 1929, to Russell and Dorothy (Sietsema) DeYoung in Muskegon, Michigan. He graduated from Muskegon Heights High School, Class of 1947. He was a proud veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He dedicated his life working as a patternmaker for several different companies, eventually being an owner of Monarch Pattern. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and was a devoted member to the First Reformed Church in Grand Haven.
In 1953, he married Dorothy (TerHaar). She preceded him in death in 1958. He remarried in 1961 to the former Nancy (Bruining), and she preceded him in death in 2004. On May 1, 2007, he married the former Donna (Baker), and together they cherished 12 years of marriage full of laughter and love.
Russell was known to be a hardworking man who took pride in providing for his family. He was an intelligent man, who took on the task of building a model steam engine. Russell was infatuated with trains; he was always on the search once he caught wind of a train coming through. He made many trips to visit the world’s largest train yards. Russell also liked to travel; he had visited every state except Alaska and Hawaii. Above all things, he was a family man who truly loved his family and friends. He was a humble and loving soul who will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Donna DeYoung; his three children: Dennis (Karen) DeYoung, Karen (Jeff) Berghuis and Cindy (Michael) Norgren; eight grandchildren: Chad (Erica Hendricks) DeYoung, Mark (Cyndie Thompson) DeYoung, Nicholas Berghuis, Kelley (William) Lowery, Michael Montoya, Angela Koeller, Christopher (Morgan) Lawson and Alli (Elijah Wessel) Lawson; and one great-grandchild, Aubree DeYoung. He is also survived by Donna’s four children: Randy (Carol) Grasmeyer, Connie (Alan) White, Carrie (Rob) Pierce and Marla (Jay) Field; six grandchildren: Ben Grasmeyer, Heather Switanowski, Candice White, Noah Larks, Spencer Field and Micah Field; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Chase Switanowski. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert DeYoung.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the First Reformed Church, 301 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington, Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Memorial contributions in Russell’s honor can be made direct to the Hospice of North Ottawa Community or the Wounded Warrior Project. Please visit the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
