Russell Glen Vander Werp, age 86, was greeted with the words “Well done good and faithful servant” by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Norma; his children: Scott (Sharon) VanderWerp, Sheri McCarthy (Kevin) and Sally (Tim) Bennett; brother, Stu (Jan) VanderWerp; sisters: Jerry Prins, Helen Daining and Marge (Ed) Yonker; his grandchildren: Stacey and Jeremy Johnston, Stephanie and Josh Behm, Steven and Erin VanderWerp, Drew McCarthy, Caitlin and Wil Malski, Colin McCarthy, Devin McCarthy, and Brendan McCarthy; seven adoring great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Steven Russell.
“Russ,” “Dad,” “Pop,” “Grandpa,” “Papa Russ,” “Poppy Great” – He loved unconditionally. Always. He forgave without a second thought. He was generous in everything: kind words, a helping hand, sharing wisdom gained, or whatever Bible verse was on his mind – however, he gave advice only when asked. He lived out the concept of “pay it forward.” Russ collected people in need and did his best to make a difference in their lives. We were raised to welcome them at our dinner table. His own version of song lyrics always made us laugh, as did his infamous Duck Walk. He was the most amazing combination of silly and playful, mixed with a deep, deep faith. Heaven has gained a great man.
The family welcomes you to share your love and memories of Russ at Zaagman Memorial Chapel (2800 Burton St. SE, GR 49546) on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 5:30-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Cornerstone United Methodist Church (1675 84th St. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of West Michigan or to the Mission Outreach Fund at Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
