Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.