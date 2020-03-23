Mrs. Sally Vink-Stutesman, age 76, of Nunica went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home. She was born July 12, 1943, in Muskegon to Donald Sr. and Viola (Hansen) Dykstra.
On August 25, 1967, she married Ronald Vink in Muskegon; and on February 25, 2016, he preceded her in death. On April 14, 2018, she married James Stutesman; and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2019.
Sally was a member of Ottawa Center Chapel. She enjoyed her flowers and spending time in her gardens. She also loved watching birds and playing the piano and the organ. After raising her family for many years, Sally went to work at the bank and retired from Grand Haven Bank. She will be very missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Jodi (David) Schmidt of Spring Lake and Jenny (Key) Mueller of Battle Creek; son, Jonathan Vink of Ferrysburg; grandson, Cole Schmidt; sister, Bonnie Dykstra; brother-in-law, Eric (Dawn) Vink; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Caleb; and two brothers, David and Donald Jr.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak concerning social distancing, a private funeral will take place at Ottawa Center Chapel. Public visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Sally may be given to Ottawa Center Chapel. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
