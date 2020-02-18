Shirley Ann Desentz, 88, of Grand Haven died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Robbinswood Assisted Living Center.
Arrangements will be announced by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Updated: February 18, 2020 @ 8:39 am
