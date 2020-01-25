Mrs. Shirley Jane (Van Zylen) D’Archangel-King, age 92, of Grand Haven and formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge in Spring Lake, Michigan.
Mrs. King was born November 30, 1927, in the Chicago area. Her birth name was Shirley Jane Stone. Preceding her in death were her parents, two sisters and two brothers.
She was adopted in 1929 by her aunt and uncle, Shirley and Henry “Bubs” Van Zylen of Grand Haven, both deceased. She attended St. Patrick Catholic Church and Parochial School. She graduated from Grand Haven High School and then on to Mercy Central School of Nursing in Grand Rapids.
She married Peter John D’Archangel of Grand Rapids, in 1948, who preceded her in death in 1997. She is survived by four daughters: Lynn D’Archangel, Karen (Marty) Spatz, Elizabeth D’Archangel and Sally D’Archangel; three sons: Ron D’Archangel, Steve (Claudia) D’Archangel and Peter (Nadia) D’Archangel; 20 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She then married Robert A. King of Ludington, Michigan; he preceded her in death in 2010. Also preceding her in death were two sons, Paul D’Archangel in 2015 and Michael D’Archangel in 2018; two sisters, Barbara James and Judith Godlewski; and two brothers, James and Robert Stone.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Interment will take place at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the Alzheimer’s Association. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.