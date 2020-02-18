Terry Lee Alman, age 69 of Grand Haven, went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his wife and three kids. He was born March 27, 1950, to Frederick and Evelyn (Pigusch) Alman in Grand Haven.
Terry graduated Grand Haven High School in 1968 and went on to receive his associate’s degree at Muskegon Community College. He worked at Hazekamp Meats for 28 years before his retirement and never missed a day of work. On September 18, 1976, he married Cheryl Bekins in Grand Haven. Terry enjoyed fishing, golfing, cooking, and above all spending time with his family. He loved traveling to Florida and was a big fan of the Maize & Blue.
Terry is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of 43 years; children: Amy (Chad) Brown, Tara Alman (fiancée Dirk Nykamp) and Matthew (Abilene) Alman; grandchildren: Nathan Brown, Colton Brown and Camila Alman; sisters, Pat (Pat) Heibel and Pam (Jim) Fellows; brother, Tad (Deb) Alman; mother-in-law, Barb Bekins; in-laws: Cindy Kleinheksel, Karen (Mike) Sterenberg, Kelley (Dave) Reenders and Scott (Tracy) Bekins; and several nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tim Alman; and father-in-law, Harvey Bekins.
The Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, from 6-8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Please visit www. klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Terry’s online guestbook or share a memory with his family.
