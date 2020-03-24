Thomas J. DeWitt, born in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Paul and Sue (Holmes) DeWitt on September 26, 1945. He passed away in The Villages, Florida, on March 18, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Norma J. (Moore) DeWitt; his daughter, Katherine (Randy) DeVerney; three grandchildren: Kaitlyn Robinson, Shelby DeVerney and Joseph DeVerney. Also surviving are one brother, Stephan (Mary) DeWitt; and one sister, JoAnne Chisholm.
He retired from the USPS in Grand Haven, Michigan, in 2005. He also served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
