Tracy Lynne Vrablic, age 49 of Robinson Township, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born April 7, 1970, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Robert Haukom and Linda Vandermolen.
Tracy married Greg Vrablic on March 12, 1997, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tracy graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to obtain her LPN certification from Muskegon Community College. She worked as a self-employed in-home-care nurse for several years, and loved animals, playing bingo, shopping and baking pie. Tracy’s grandkids meant the world to her, and she loved spending as much time with them as possible.
Tracy is lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 22 years, Greg; daughters, Linda E. Lewis (Scott Kanouse) and Samantha L. Beverly (Jacob Goodin); step-children, Christopher (Mary) Vrablic and Katie (Chad Weyek) Vrablic; granddaughters, Hannah and Evelyn Goodin; step-grandsons, Jacob and Jackson; step-granddaughter, Kylie; mother, Linda Lewis; father, Dennis Deverney; sister, Holly (Shawn) Link; in-laws: Jean (Troy) Whipple, Michael (Diane) Vrablic, Mark (Sandy) Vrablic, Diane (Ron) Wilson and Brenda (Todd) Holmes; and aunt, Cathy Nadeau.
The Funeral Service for Tracy will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Robinson Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harbor Humane Society.
