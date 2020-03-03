Dr. William Howard Ball, DVM, passed away peacefully Feb. 29, 2020, at Robbinswood Assisted Living Community in Grand Haven.
He was born Aug. 1, 1934, to William and Marie (Howard) Ball of Coopersville. He graduated from Michigan State College of Veterinary Medicine in 1958. That same year he married Jane Carolyn Simms.
With his father, Dr. William Ball Sr., he operated a family veterinary practice in Marne for 40 years. They were also veterinarians for John Ball Zoo for 20 years.
Bill had a lifelong passion for music and playing tuba. He loved entertaining people with several area bands, including the River Rogues and Docs of Dixieland. He was a volunteer firefighter and paramedic with the Wright-Tallmadge Fire Department. He was a Master Mason and a member of the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church. Bill enjoyed travel throughout the U.S., card games, fishing, hunting and writing short stories. But his greatest joys were spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters: Marie Anderson, Brenda (Daniel) Rose and Nancy (Charlie) Nienhouse; his sister-in-law, Susan Simms; three grandsons; six great-grandchildren; and nephews, a niece and many cousins. He is also survived by his very special friend, Dorothy Wales of Grand Haven. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Jane; his sister and brother-in-law, Effie Lou and Eldon Barclay; son-in-law, Philip Anderson; and niece, Sally Barclay.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, with the Rev. Daniel Anderson officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Coopersville Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Bill may be given to Johns Hopkins Myositis Center. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
