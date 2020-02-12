Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 22F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.