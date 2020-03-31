William “Bill” H. Everts was born February 25, 1937, in Lansing, Michigan. He passed away March 24, 2020, at the age of 83.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Judy. They were married July 2, 1976, in Lansing. Bill is survived by his six children: Kevin (Karen) Everts, Lonnie (Dawn) Everts, Lori Stanton, Chris Everts, Dawn (Anthony) Dionise and David Everts; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shellie Hunt; mother, Geraldine Haruska; and father, Henry Everts.
Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957 and was a navigator. He was honorably discharged in 1961. In 2002, Bill retired from Andrew’s Chevrolet located in Mason, Michigan, where he was a well-loved sales professional, known for his honesty. He had a great love for animals, especially his dog Mitzie(s). He loved to fish and spend time with his family at his second home in Florida. Bill will be truly missed by his family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Lansing, Michigan, at a later date.
Arrangements by The VanZantwick Chapel, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417.
