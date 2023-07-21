The White House wallowed in a bit of good news last week when the Labor Department revealed that inflation in June had cooled to its lowest pace – 3 percent – in more than two years. Still, Fed officials have signaled that another rate hike is coming because they don’t want to overreact to a single month’s improvement.
President Joe Biden took the news as a validation of his economic policies, which is like the arsonist offering a bow after the massive blaze he started has been 50 percent contained. Despite recent progress, inflation remains higher than the Fed target rate of 2 percent and more than double what it was when Biden entered the White House. Administration officials would prefer not to talk about how the rate ever climbed beyond 9 percent in the first place, the highest in four decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.