Have you heard the wildly popular new song by Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”? Rocketing to the top of the charts for over eight weeks, the song is widely believed to be an answer of sorts to the 2013 Bruno Mars hit, “When I Was Your Man.”
While Bruno lists things he should have done for his ex-girlfriend – bought her flowers, taken her out dancing, held her hand – Miley puts a spin on the lyrics and states that she can buy herself flowers, take herself dancing, and hold her own hand. This breakup song that centers on self-love and independence reminded me, a happily married woman, why breakup songs are truly for everyone regardless of relationship status: they awaken nostalgia, help set standards for acceptable behavior, and make everyone feel a little less alone.
I bet you could name a breakup song right now from when you were a teenager. Although you may not have experienced a breakup yourself, the teen years are the first opportunity for the highs and lows of romantic love to really take a toll on the social fabric of you and your peers.
I bet you remember it with some clarity. From Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” in the 1950s, to “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon and “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor in the 1970s, to today with stars like Taylor Swift and Adele writing almost entire albums on the topic, teens of every decade have had a large catalog of breakup songs from which to choose. This is why breakup songs often give us that sweet sensation of nostalgia – they bring us back to the heady days of first kisses and school dances, borrowed cars and gossip by the lockers.
I suspect this is why Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 hit “Drivers License” got so much airtime, even earning its own skit on “Saturday Night Live” featuring men playing pool reduced to tears by the song. Something about being 16, getting your license, and driving past your ex-boyfriend’s house just brings people back.
Breakup songs also help set standards for behavior within relationships. While ideas about sexuality and gender roles vary widely throughout our country, there are still a few things most people can agree on: no cheating, no beating, and no lying. These widely accepted standards are why revenge songs like Carrie Underwood’s 2005 “Before He Cheats” are so popular – people don’t mind that she’s keying her ex’s car, because he cheated on her.
It’s why Taylor Swift’s 2006 “Should’ve Said No” made ‘tween girls who’d never been on a date in their life feel righteous anger on behalf of Taylor and know that no future partner should ever treat them like that.
It’s why Bon Jovi’s 1986 “You Give Love a Bad Name” feels so good when you sing it – there’s a clear good guy/bad guy storyline, and we’re pointing the finger at the bad guy. When one of the most basic lines for acceptable behavior is crossed in a relationship, breakup songs are there to help you feel justified in your anger.
Finally, breakup songs make everyone feel less alone. Humans are wired for connection, so even in the pain and the suffering, we want to be seen and known. Breakup songs provide that togetherness. When it feels like everyone around you is paired off, a good breakup song is the remedy – the new Miley Cyrus hit “Flowers” is perfect. When friends and family think you should’ve moved on by now, breakup songs are there for you – try Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know.” When you’re going through a rough patch in a long-term relationship like a marriage, breakup songs like “Skinny Love” by Bon Iver or “Easy On Me” by Adele can help clarify your emotions as you figure out the right path forward.
So next time you hear a breakup song, don’t necessarily change the station or skip to the next song. Give it a listen – it just might take you down memory lane, remind you of your standards, or help you feel a little less alone. And who doesn’t want that?
A fourth-generation Grand Havenite, Kayla Crum is a nanny by day and aspiring writer by night. She writes for the cancer community on Instagram at @mysisterscancer.
