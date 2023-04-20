Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High near 70F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.