For all of this week’s focus on Donald Trump’s legal travails — and the breathless commentary and speculation surrounding it from all quarters — there was significantly less ink spilled on what looms as a far more consequential development, at least in the long-term and for average Americans contemplating a secure retirement. The annual evaluation of the financial condition of Social Security and Medicare, released last Friday, outlined how both remain in deep financial trouble with the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund hurtling toward depletion in 2033, which is one year earlier than expected. And Medicare’s standing is even worse with the health care insurance program unable to pay for full benefits in 2031. Should Washington continue to ignore Social Security’s plight, beneficiaries would earn just 77 percent of what they are due. Given that the average Social Security retiree receives slightly less than $30,000 annually, the consequences of inaction are serious.
And while 10 years (or eight in the case of Medicare) would seem a perfectly adequate amount of time to achieve some sort of remedy if the White House and Congress could negotiate a solution — as was provided them in 1983 when the bipartisan Greenspan Commission pondered a far more imminent crisis — the polarized politics of 2023 make the situation seem more bleak. President Joe Biden has already pitched the sort of reforms that play well with his Democratic base, including higher taxes on high earners to help underwrite Medicare and tougher rules on prescription drug prices, but Republicans have been more focused on using the debt ceiling as a weapon to force Democrats to rollback federal spending overall. That certainly raises the possibility that Republicans may try to force through Medicare and Social Security cuts as part of any deal but curiously, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has declined to discuss specifics.
