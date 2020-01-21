Christmas is the same no matter how different

I was born and raised as what I would categorize a beach bum, though I lived two hours away from any kind of shoreline. That did not deter my family. Every Friday in the summer we all hopped in the van and headed out for the weekend to go camping by the lake, and boy did I love this beach lifestyle.
It makes sense, then, that my family could also be categorized as Parrot Heads (aka Jimmy Buffet fans). My dad had the box set of Jimmy’s fun, island music and we’ve all been to numerous concerts the likes of which you have to experience to believe. My dad and I even danced to “Margaritaville” for our father/daughter dance at my wedding – he wore a tux and Panama hat with a fake lobster on the top. My own kids were still in car seats when they learned how to get their fins up, and heck, ”Fins to the Left, Fins to the Right” is actually how they learned right from left!
So, with that said, it comes as no surprise that Jimmy’s Christmas CD has long been part of our holiday music repertoire. Songs like “Mele Kalikimaka,” “Ho Ho Ho and a Bottle of Rum,” and “Christmas in the Caribbean” have always played in the background while blustery cold and snowy days took place outside. The songs conjured up images of Santa in shorts, presents under palm trees and other tropical scenes that seemed like they could only be a dream – at least they did until this year.
The beach people that they are, my mom and dad have spent winters down in the Florida Keys for years now, leaving pretty much right after Thanksgiving and not returning to Michigan until May. They’ve always wanted us to come down to visit, but different breaks and days off, a lack of pet sitters, sports and other school activities made it impossible – we just couldn’t make it work.
Ah, but this year the stars aligned! No games. No commitments. Same breaks. A pet sitter. A condo minutes from my parents. It was all working out, and not wanting to let the opportunity pass by, we decided to go for it. We were going to spend the week of Christmas in the Keys!
Plane tickets for four people were over the top, so we decided to drive – something I highly don’t recommend. The Keys are a long, long, long way from Michigan – just sayin’. But that’s hindsight – at the time, we thought it was great because we could take the dog and all of our presents, which I somehow fit in the car with everyone’s stuff. We could all take turns driving, too.
It was all good, except for the stress-filled days leading up to the journey with busy work schedules, planning and packing for a weeklong trip combined with having to get all the Christmas shopping and wrapping done. It was crazy! All the while, we cranked our Jimmy Buffet Christmas songs, excited that we would soon be living out the lyrics. But as excited as I was for the adventure, I had never spent Christmas away from home, and part of me worried that it would seem strange and not feel like Christmas at all.
Indeed, it was different! We opened presents under a makeshift Christmas tree we made out of palm fronds decorated with bulbs and lights. We wore sundresses and shorts to meet my parents at a restaurant on the ocean. We drank rum punch, sat around a pool and laughed when an iguana fell out of a palm tree and landed next to us. We ate shrimp. We kayaked. And when the day was done, we went to bed happy.
Yes, it was strange and different, and certainly didn’t feel like our typical Christmas, but the fact of the matter is, it doesn’t matter where you are, what the weather is, or if you give each other gifts under a pine tree or a palm, Christmas is about being together – something my parents were thrilled finally happened, and something I will cherish always.
Thanks, Jimmy, for inspiring a different kind of Christmas. It’s one we’ll never forget.
