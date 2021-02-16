You know what they say: Laughter is the best medicine, and I, for one, wholeheartedly agree.
Throughout this past year especially, with all of its difficulties and worries that literally have kept me awake at night, something that has always helped my mood is the fact that I am pretty much everyone’s best audience. Laughing comes easy to me.
Maybe it’s because, as I’ve written about before, that’s how I was raised – in a family full of so much humor, I have countless memories of falling off chairs, spitting out mouthfuls of beverage, collapsing on the floor and even experiencing some choking scares. We’d laugh so hard we’d get tears in our eyes, reach that point where your laugh goes silent, and my cheeks and abs would hurt for hours.
It has been hard to be away from my family throughout this pandemic, but, as always, it is laughter that has held us together while having to be apart.
My brother, to me, is one of the funniest people on the planet (remember that best audience thing?), and he continues to make me laugh out loud to this day. He texts me the most random things that seem to appear right when I could use a good chuckle. And my parents, though they are going through so much right now, have kept their sense of humor somehow – not only making me laugh along with them, but also making me just plain smile in awe.
They have been isolated, cooped up and forced to cancel their annual trek to Florida, having to endure a Michigan winter for the first time in 30 years. They have yet to get on a list for the vaccine and, all the while, they have been dealing with the ever-changing management of my mom’s Parkinson’s disease. It’s a lot for two 80-year-olds to handle, and has certainly been far from easy. Yet, every time I talk to them, there is laughter. And I truly believe that’s played a major role in getting them through. Laughter is the best medicine, indeed.
It’s hard to feel unhappy if you’re laughing, after all. My weekly hikes and exercise outings with friends can attest to that. We have found that we not only have a goal of getting in a good workout, but a good belly laugh, as well. And typically, we achieve both.
Almost every outing, at some point in our efforts, we have to stop, bend over and hold our bellies. And the funny thing is – it’s not the exercise itself that makes us feel happy and healthy and renewed, but more so, that good ‘ol belly laugh that gets us every time. No matter what concerns we share with each other along the way, no matter the discussions of difficult times we may be going through, there is always something that makes us laugh – and what a beautiful, healing gift that is.
The fact is, humor has the power to lighten your load and make you feel good, even in a sea of bad.
My son is being robbed of his college experience, yet he never fails to make me laugh. Even after a challenging day of remote teaching, my daughter can sometimes just look at me and we start to giggle. After a hectic week, I have witnessed how a good laugh (OK, maybe also a good beer) can help my husband put his stress aside.
Social media is yet another example. It’s been so polarizing and has provided platforms for so much anger, but if you scroll past the negativity, you can find hidden gems of humor like buried treasure that can make your day.
Sure, there is plenty going on around us right now that can bring us down, but laughter has the power to lift us up.
So, as the effects of the pandemic continue to pile on like the snow that seems to keep on coming, and as we all await the doses that will hopefully bring us closer to normalcy, may you receive a different dose of good medicine – may laughter make your belly hurt; make you fall off a chair or spit out your drink; make you double over, bring tears of joy and keep you close with the ones you love. May something make you laugh each and every day. Because a good belly laugh, quite literally, is good for your soul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.