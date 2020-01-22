Grand Haven’s annual celebration of winter is coming this weekend, and we encourage you to take part in at least one of the many activities.
It could be an indoor event, such as the Kids Day party at the Tri-Cities Family YMCA or the euchre tournament at the Elks lodge. Or one of many outdoor events; just remember to dress for the conditions!
“We have a great lineup,” longtime, tireless Winterfest organizer Kevin Galbavi told the Tribune for a preview story in Tuesday’s paper. “… There’s something for everyone. Get out and play.”
Some years, snow is at a premium. Not so this year, thanks to last weekend’s snowfall.
Winterfest 2020 starts with the Glow Bowl at Mulligan’s Hollow on Thursday, kicks into high gear Saturday with the dog pull and the always wild cardboard sled race, and wraps up Sunday with the snowboard/ski competition at the Ski Bowl.
Save yourself a parking hassle on Saturday and take the Harbor Transit shuttle. It will be running a continuous loop between several downtown lots and stops to Mulligan’s Hollow and the YMCA from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can flag down a bus anywhere on the route.
Proceeds from events (most are free) and the auctions at the Eagles club will benefit the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy’s Inside Out Project, which focuses on the second phase of improvements for Grand Haven’s icons. More information about the conservancy can be found at ghlighthouse.com.
More information about Winterfest and a complete schedule is available at winterfestmi.org.
So, get out and revel in winter in Grand Haven this weekend.
And for those among us who can’t get outside, we will have plenty of photos to share on our website’s photo galleries.
Enjoy!
Our Views reflects the majority opinion of the members of the Grand Haven Tribune editorial board. What do you think? Email us a letter to the editor to news@grandhaventribune.com.
